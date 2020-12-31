First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Earns “Top Pick” Rating from Compass Point

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reissued by investment analysts at Compass Point in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FRC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $144.81 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $145.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average of $119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $890,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

