$0.50 EPS Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 444.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 452.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $52.66 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.