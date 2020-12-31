Synthetix (SNX) Reaches Market Cap of $813.78 Million

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Synthetix has a total market cap of $813.78 million and $102.13 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix token can now be bought for about $7.36 or 0.00025901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00039967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00293321 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.64 or 0.01982705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

SNX is a token. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 211,692,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,519,345 tokens. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Synthetix

Synthetix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.