Orbs (ORBS) Hits Market Cap of $27.88 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $27.88 million and $357,711.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit, Bittrex and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00027647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00130521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.01 or 0.00566383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00163152 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00310632 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00049807 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

