LHT Price Hits $0.0512 on Top Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. LHT has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $272.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0512 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. Over the last week, LHT has traded up 132.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005291 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001744 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005257 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000153 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001146 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 108.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LHT is usdx.cash . The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LHTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.