Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.01. Conifer reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of CNFR opened at $3.79 on Monday. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

