Zacks: Analysts Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Post $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.17. GoDaddy reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Shares of GDDY opened at $83.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $91.81.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $39,311.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,031.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $647,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,808 shares of company stock valued at $11,655,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $6,176,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 25.3% in the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 50,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 184.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,018 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 54,786 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

