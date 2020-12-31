-$0.84 EPS Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $50.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 40,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $2,088,432.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,734 shares of company stock worth $6,114,702. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.