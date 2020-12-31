New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Shares Gap Up to $1.77

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.77, but opened at $3.39. New Concept Energy shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 181,099 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 38.80 and a current ratio of 38.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.13.

About New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

