Orocobre Limited (ORL.TO) (TSE:ORL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.44

Shares of Orocobre Limited (ORL.TO) (TSE:ORL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.30, with a volume of 53472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.40.

About Orocobre Limited (ORL.TO) (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

