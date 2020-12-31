Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.07

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$78.07 and last traded at C$78.07, with a volume of 13161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$73.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCBO shares. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Laurentian set a C$80.00 price objective on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 price target on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -323.11.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

