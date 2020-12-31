TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.61

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.61 and last traded at C$21.61, with a volume of 118296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. National Bank Financial cut TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC cut TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.07.

Get TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 67.13.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s payout ratio is 286.57%.

About TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.