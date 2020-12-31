-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.21). Shake Shack reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHAK. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,756,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,848.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $4,308,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,891 shares in the company, valued at $8,779,947.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,411 shares of company stock worth $38,021,518 over the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $84.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.10 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

