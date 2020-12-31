Max Property Group (MPG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,181.00

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Max Property Group has a market capitalization of $841,882.45 and $3,181.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004632 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003442 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001713 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005236 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000293 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 214.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000152 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001130 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

