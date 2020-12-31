Zacks: Brokerages Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Announce $3.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.05. HCA Healthcare reported earnings of $3.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $10.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $10.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $12.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.60.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $162.35 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $166.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.2678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares in the company, valued at $20,953,914.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,924,000 after acquiring an additional 259,582 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after buying an additional 696,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after buying an additional 638,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,160,000 after buying an additional 1,714,900 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.