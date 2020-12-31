Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $22,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,998,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,998,371.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $23,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $21,400.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $21,600.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $18,600.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $17,200.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $149.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

