TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Insider Mark C. Wiggins Purchases 1,000 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) insider Mark C. Wiggins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 190,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,752.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ TCON opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. On average, analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

