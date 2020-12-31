Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Market Capitalization Achieves $937,967.89

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $937,967.89 and approximately $2,422.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00039905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.04 or 0.00297398 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00026860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $573.65 or 0.01982719 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

