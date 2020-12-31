Unobtanium (UNO) Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for $71.37 or 0.00246689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $14.50 million and $363.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,932.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.73 or 0.01201850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00052815 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000541 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 350.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Unobtanium

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,226 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

