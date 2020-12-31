Analysts Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.57. FS KKR Capital posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut FS KKR Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK opened at $16.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.