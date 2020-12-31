$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. Halliburton posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HSBC cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

HAL opened at $19.12 on Monday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 325.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 88.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,965 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

