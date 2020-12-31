New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.73.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Henshall acquired 4,750 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 38.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 20.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 53.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in New Relic by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEWR opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.00. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

