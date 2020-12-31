Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer Sells 15,793 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lam Research alerts:

On Thursday, November 5th, Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00.

Lam Research stock opened at $484.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.36. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $516.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $451.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.