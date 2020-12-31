Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) EVP Sells $1,178,516.48 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) EVP Michael Zinda sold 34,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $1,178,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Zinda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Michael Zinda sold 16,235 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $546,470.10.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Zinda sold 40,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,323,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Michael Zinda sold 8,956 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $315,788.56.

On Friday, December 18th, Michael Zinda sold 17,277 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $603,658.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,401,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,676,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,612,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,944,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,980,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

