BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang Sells 1,500 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.13, for a total transaction of $373,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,147,292.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.82, for a total value of $401,730.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total value of $450,090.00.

Shares of BGNE opened at $255.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.93. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $322.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The company had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BGNE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Maxim Group cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,245,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,228,000 after buying an additional 63,336 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 20.5% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,148,000 after purchasing an additional 189,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,172,000 after purchasing an additional 76,257 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 30.8% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,140,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 30.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,651,000 after purchasing an additional 109,754 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

