The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) EVP William Appleton Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Appleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, William Appleton sold 20,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $240,800.00.

Shares of NYSE SSP opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at $879,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSP. BidaskClub raised The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on The E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

