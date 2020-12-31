Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (RNW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE: RNW):

12/24/2020 – TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/24/2020 – TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB.

12/24/2020 – TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$17.50 to C$19.00.

12/24/2020 – TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$19.00.

11/3/2020 – TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) was given a new C$18.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) stock opened at C$22.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 67.13. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.82 and a 1-year high of C$22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 286.57%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

