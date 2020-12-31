Cambium Networks’ (CMBM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMBM. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $643.50 million, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vector Capital, L.L.C. sold 2,500,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $66,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock valued at $68,180,610. 78.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Cambium Networks by 27.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 32.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

