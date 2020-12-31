Dynamic Trading Rights Price Tops $0.0119 on Major Exchanges (DTR)

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic Trading Rights has a market capitalization of $18.14 million and $141,297.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00039961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00295534 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014872 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00026649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $574.52 or 0.01989547 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Token Profile

Dynamic Trading Rights is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,523,057,143 tokens. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official website is www.tokens.net . Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic Trading Rights

Dynamic Trading Rights can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic Trading Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic Trading Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic Trading Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

