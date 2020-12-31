Vertcoin (VTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67,691.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.36 million and $67,691.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 57,846,047 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

