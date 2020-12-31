Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACGL. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

ACGL opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

