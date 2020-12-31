Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $183,036.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2,750.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,009,000 after buying an additional 746,436 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,720,000 after buying an additional 41,586 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 74,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 27,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $93.37 on Thursday. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

