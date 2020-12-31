SPDR S&P/ASX Australian Bond Fund (BOND.AX) (ASX:BOND) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.14

SPDR S&P/ASX Australian Bond Fund (BOND.AX) (ASX:BOND) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P/ASX Australian Bond Fund (BOND.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$28.32.

