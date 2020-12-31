iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.49

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.49 and last traded at $84.45, with a volume of 48471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.93.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average of $67.09.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWY. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 755.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,919,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.