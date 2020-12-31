Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.45

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

