Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC) Shares Gap Down to $13.15

Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $12.80. Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 333,747 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £32.20 million and a P/E ratio of -5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 6.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.66.

About Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, potatoes, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

