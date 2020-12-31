Global Cryptocurrency Market Cap Reaches $3.30 Million (GCC)

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 48% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar. Global Cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $13.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Global Cryptocurrency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com . The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Global Cryptocurrency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Cryptocurrency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Cryptocurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

