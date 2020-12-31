Polybius Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.75 Million (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded down 29.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Polybius token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00003258 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polybius has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Polybius has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $7,526.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00040054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.33 or 0.00294649 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00026976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $576.66 or 0.01991155 BTC.

Polybius Token Profile

Polybius (CRYPTO:PLBT) is a token. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polybius is polybius.io

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

