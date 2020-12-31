Critical Survey: Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) vs. Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC)

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sykes Enterprises and Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sykes Enterprises 0 0 3 0 3.00 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.24%. Given Sykes Enterprises’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sykes Enterprises is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Sykes Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Sykes Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sykes Enterprises and Technology Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sykes Enterprises $1.61 billion 0.92 $64.08 million $2.11 17.82 Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sykes Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Sykes Enterprises has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology Solutions has a beta of -4.56, suggesting that its share price is 556% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sykes Enterprises and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sykes Enterprises 4.68% 11.50% 7.11% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sykes Enterprises beats Technology Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance. Its technical support services comprise support around complex networks, hardware and software, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage. The company also provides customer acquisition services, which focuses around digital marketing, multichannel demand generation, and inbound up-selling and sales conversion, as well as outbound selling of its clients' products and services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, hosting, and managed services that help clients in back-office workflow; fulfillment services, such as order processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling; and enterprise support services comprising technical staffing services and outsourced corporate help desk solutions. The company provides its services through phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. It serves corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the financial services, communications, technology, transportation and leisure, healthcare, and other industries. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

