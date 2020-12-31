Ormeus Cash (OMC) Hits Market Cap of $3.11 Million

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $150,313.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.56 or 0.00436994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash (OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

