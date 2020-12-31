$2.56 EPS Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. Stryker posted earnings of $2.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.48.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 326,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,983,000 after buying an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,239,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $242.06 on Thursday. Stryker has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $242.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

