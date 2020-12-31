Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Post $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Rockwell Automation reported earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $10.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

ROK opened at $249.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $267.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $174,444.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $15,078,957. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 74,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

