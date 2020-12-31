Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Post $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Rockwell Automation reported earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $10.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rockwell Automation.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.
ROK opened at $249.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $267.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.
In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $174,444.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $15,078,957. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 74,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
