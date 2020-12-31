Traders Purchase Large Volume of Koninklijke Philips Call Options (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 723 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,264% compared to the typical volume of 53 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 55.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 349,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 18.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,305,000 after acquiring an additional 102,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 8.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 38,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 20.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,173,000 after acquiring an additional 81,658 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 83.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 161,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

