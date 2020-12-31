Hostess Brands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,366 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,401% compared to the typical volume of 91 put options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWNK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $43,413,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,660,261 shares in the company, valued at $49,413,523.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,504,192 shares of company stock valued at $60,568,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at $146,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

