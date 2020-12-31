Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,358 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 621% compared to the average volume of 466 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,275,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth about $317,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth about $2,507,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,583,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

