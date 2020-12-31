Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Insider Sells $15,470.00 in Stock

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $15,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at $588,092.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $330.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.