Insider Buying: Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Isolde O’hanlon purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $12,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CNFR stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.13. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. Research analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

