Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (IL0A.L) (LON:IL0A) Shares Gap Down to $0.83

Shares of Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (IL0A.L) (LON:IL0A) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $0.80. Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (IL0A.L) shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 3,786 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.54. The stock has a market cap of £3.80 million and a P/E ratio of -6.73.

About Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (IL0A.L) (LON:IL0A)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding.

