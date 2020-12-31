NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Shares Gap Down to $260.00

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $260.00, but opened at $250.50. NCC Group plc (NCC.L) shares last traded at $266.58, with a volume of 168,407 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCC shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group plc (NCC.L) to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 233.40 ($3.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 221.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 191.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £719.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

