Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) (LON:HUM) Shares Gap Up to $30.10

Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) (LON:HUM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.10, but opened at $31.50. Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) shares last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 1,343,312 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.11. The company has a market cap of £119.38 million and a P/E ratio of 4.36.

About Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

